Temple Tensions: Sacred Wood Allegations Ignite Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed as "baseless and fabricated" the allegations suggesting that surplus sacred neem wood from Puri's renowned Jagannath Temple was utilized in the creation of idols for a newly established temple in Digha, sparking tensions between the states of West Bengal and Odisha.

Banerjee condemned the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking individuals in Odisha, attributing it to a "disturbing pattern." She has instructed the state DGP to engage with his Odisha counterpart to address this issue, emphasizing that West Bengal will not tolerate such actions against its people.

The controversy stems from questions raised by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri regarding the use of sacred wood meant exclusively for the Puri shrine's construction in the Digha project. The Digha temple, endorsed by the West Bengal government, is intended as a cultural and religious hub, seen by some as a counter-narrative to Puri's historic temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)