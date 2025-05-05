Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: U.S. Stock Futures Plummet Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats

U.S. stock futures took a hit following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs, including a 100% levy on foreign movie productions. This comes as markets await the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Major companies, such as Netflix and Disney, saw declines, reflecting increased economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures fell significantly after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a global trade war by introducing new tariffs. Wall Street traders now await the Federal Reserve's crucial monetary policy decision later this week.

President Trump's unexpected announcement of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States lacks clarity on its implementation. As a result, international film and TV production companies, including Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery, experienced declines in premarket trading.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to maintain current interest rates. With recent economic data revealing a contraction in the U.S. economy, investors are keenly observing how businesses adapt to the tariff-induced uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

