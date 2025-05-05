Trade Turmoil: U.S. Stock Futures Plummet Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures fell significantly after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a global trade war by introducing new tariffs. Wall Street traders now await the Federal Reserve's crucial monetary policy decision later this week.

President Trump's unexpected announcement of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States lacks clarity on its implementation. As a result, international film and TV production companies, including Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery, experienced declines in premarket trading.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to maintain current interest rates. With recent economic data revealing a contraction in the U.S. economy, investors are keenly observing how businesses adapt to the tariff-induced uncertainties.

