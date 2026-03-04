Left Menu

Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Penalties for Collaborating with Enemies

Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam Hosseini Mohseni Ejehei, cautioned against supporting the US-Israeli airstrike campaign. He indicated that those who assist the enemy face the possibility of execution, reiterating that cooperation with an enemy is viewed seriously. Past riot cases and current support for adversaries carry severe penalties.

In a stern warning, Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam Hosseini Mohseni Ejehei, announced that individuals who support the US-Israeli airstrike campaign against the Islamic Republic could face serious consequences. In a recent interview with Iranian state television, Ejehei emphasized that collaboration with an enemy could result in death-penalty charges.

Ejehei referenced the national protests in January that were swiftly suppressed by the regime, underscoring the prioritization of such cases. He stated that those found to be aiding adversaries in any form would be treated as enemies.

The judiciary chief declared that actions or statements aligning with the interests of America and the Israeli government are deemed hostile and will be dealt with according to revolutionary principles applied during wartime.

