Karnataka Film Chamber's Strife with Sonu Nigam
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has announced a non-cooperation campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam following his controversial remark at a concert in Bengaluru. The campaign will persist until Nigam issues an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka, stating his comments equated Kannadigas with terrorists.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) launched a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Monday. The action, triggered by Nigam's controversial remarks at his recent concert in Bengaluru, will persist until he offers an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka.
KFCC president M Narasimhulu announced the non-cooperation, likening it to a ban. He reiterated the need for an apology following the perceived slight against the Kannada community, claiming Nigam’s statement during the performance was offensive and connected to a terror incident.
Dharma Vish, the General Secretary of the Karnataka Film Musicians’ Association, underscored that the uproar is not about Nigam's renowned talent, but the insensitivity of his statement linking Kannadigas to terrorists, which deeply wounded regional sentiments.
