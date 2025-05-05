Karnataka Film Chamber's Strife with Sonu Nigam

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) launched a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Monday. The action, triggered by Nigam's controversial remarks at his recent concert in Bengaluru, will persist until he offers an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka.

KFCC president M Narasimhulu announced the non-cooperation, likening it to a ban. He reiterated the need for an apology following the perceived slight against the Kannada community, claiming Nigam’s statement during the performance was offensive and connected to a terror incident.

Dharma Vish, the General Secretary of the Karnataka Film Musicians’ Association, underscored that the uproar is not about Nigam's renowned talent, but the insensitivity of his statement linking Kannadigas to terrorists, which deeply wounded regional sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)