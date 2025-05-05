Hollywood Grapples with Trump's Movie Tariff Bombshell

The entertainment industry was thrown into turmoil on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. Uncertainty over the implementation mechanics of this levy has raised concerns across media companies.

Trump's vow, part of a broader strategy to boost domestic industrial activity through various trade measures, has led to a drop in confidence among businesses. The potential tariff, if enforced, could complicate production processes more than other industries, given the globally integrated nature of film-making.

While stocks of major media entities, including Netflix, Disney, and theater operators, fell amid the uncertainty, experts warn of potential retaliatory tariffs on American films. The global entertainment sector is anxious about increased production costs and the threat of further international trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)