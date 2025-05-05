Empowering Voices: NCW Launches 'Jagriti' Journal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has unveiled a new fortnightly journal, titled 'Jagriti', which is set to spotlight women-centric stories and legal updates, alongside key developments from the commission.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the purpose of 'Jagriti' is to boost awareness and traction for issues relating to women, ensuring these stories achieve prominence in the public sphere.

The inaugural edition of the journal was launched with the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting its importance and the collaborative effort in bringing women's narratives to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)