Record-Breaking Pilgrimage Rush to Kedarnath: A Symbol of Spiritual Heritage

Kedarnath has seen a remarkable influx of over one lakh pilgrims in just four days since its recent opening on May 2, marking the onset of the Char Dham pilgrimage season.

The revered Hindu shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is part of the four significant Himalayan temples in the Garhwal region, renowned for attracting the largest number of devotees annually. An official release detailed that 1,05,879 pilgrims visited the site in the first four days, setting the pace for potentially record-breaking numbers this year.

With enhanced facilities contributing to this growing interest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the redevelopment efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the importance of Kedarnath as a spiritual and cultural bastion of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)