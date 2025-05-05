India Halts Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics
India's Ministry of Culture has successfully halted the auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's Hong Kong. These relics, excavated in 1898 from the Piprahwa Stupa, are highly significant culturally and historically. The Indian government has demanded their repatriation, emphasizing the relics' spiritual importance.
In a move to preserve cultural heritage, India's Ministry of Culture has intervened to stop an auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's Hong Kong.
These relics, authenticated through inscriptions and originating from the Piprahwa Stupa, were due to be auctioned despite their status as protected antiquities under Indian law.
India has issued a legal notice demanding the cessation of what it terms an unlawful sale, seeking to ensure these items are returned to their rightful place of origin.
