Left Menu

India Halts Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics

India's Ministry of Culture has successfully halted the auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's Hong Kong. These relics, excavated in 1898 from the Piprahwa Stupa, are highly significant culturally and historically. The Indian government has demanded their repatriation, emphasizing the relics' spiritual importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:31 IST
India Halts Auction of Sacred Buddhist Relics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to preserve cultural heritage, India's Ministry of Culture has intervened to stop an auction of sacred Buddhist relics at Sotheby's Hong Kong.

These relics, authenticated through inscriptions and originating from the Piprahwa Stupa, were due to be auctioned despite their status as protected antiquities under Indian law.

India has issued a legal notice demanding the cessation of what it terms an unlawful sale, seeking to ensure these items are returned to their rightful place of origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025