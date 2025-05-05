Hollywood's Tariff Dilemma: Trump's Bold Move to Revitalize American Cinema

The Trump administration has yet to finalize decisions regarding the imposition of tariffs on foreign films but is actively exploring measures to fulfill the president's directive concerning Hollywood. White House spokesman Kush Desai confirmed this ongoing deliberation on Monday.

President Trump announced a proposed 100% tariff on movies produced abroad, asserting that the American movie industry is facing accelerated decline due to enticing incentives offered by other nations. A sharp 30% reduction in Hollywood shoot days for feature films in early 2025 has fueled these concerns.

While no comprehensive details have emerged regarding the legal framework or execution of this tariff proposal, the announcement has left the film industry in a state of uncertainty. Nevertheless, the administration remains committed to safeguarding national and economic interests under the banner of 'Making Hollywood Great Again'.

(With inputs from agencies.)