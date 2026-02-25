Cross-Border Commerce: U.S. and Canada Seek Solutions

In a bid to resolve rising tensions over trade agreements, U.S. and Canadian trade officials have scheduled discussions in the coming weeks. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the openness of the Trump administration to Canadian suggestions for enhancing their bilateral trade relationship.

During an interview on Fox Business Network, Greer revealed that talks held earlier this week laid the groundwork for an upcoming meeting in Washington. Canadian trade representative Dominic LeBlanc has yet to respond to inquiries about Canada's stance regarding the negotiations.

The discussions come as tensions over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement escalate. The main points of contention include the reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S. and potential loopholes allowing Chinese goods into the North American market via Canada. Greer suggested that separate agreements with Canada and Mexico could supplement the existing trade pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)