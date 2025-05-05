Left Menu

Celebrating Bashir Ahmed Mayukh: A Beacon of Literary Harmony

Bashir Ahmed Mayukh, a renowned scholar, known for his writings on Jain Agam Granth and India's syncretic culture, has passed away at 99. Despite limited formal education, Mayukh's self-study led to numerous acclaimed works, earning him awards and admiration. His passing is a great loss to the literary world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bashir Ahmed Mayukh, a distinguished scholar and literary icon, passed away at 99 years of age. Renowned for his efforts in advocating communal harmony through his writings, Mayukh's body of work spanned various religious texts, reflecting India's diverse culture.

Mayukh's son, Firoz Khan, confirmed that his father had suffered a paralytic attack, leading to a major brain clot that ultimately led to his demise despite medical efforts. The scholar leaves behind a rich legacy marked by his literary contributions and his deep spirituality.

His last publication, 'Shabdragi Mayukh', was part of his eight published works. A recipient of multiple literary honors, including the Vishva Hindi Samman, Mayukh's literary journey was carved through self-study, despite his formal education being limited. His contributions to the literary world remain invaluable and irreplaceable.

