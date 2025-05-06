Literary Triumph: Pulitzer Wins for 'James' and 'Purpose'
Percival Everett's 'James,' a reimagining of 'Huckleberry Finn' from the enslaved character's view, wins the Pulitzer for fiction. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'Purpose' wins for drama. The awards highlight themes of racial identity and heritage in American literature, marking a notable achievement for the authors.
Percival Everett's novel 'James,' which radically reimagines 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' from the enslaved character's perspective, has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. This recognition marks a milestone in Everett's literary career, underlining the novel's exploration of racial themes and family dynamics.
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' play 'Purpose,' which delves into the complexities of a successful Black family grappling with internal conflicts, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play previously received six Tony Award nominations, reinforcing Jacobs-Jenkins' prominence in contemporary theater.
In other Pulitzer announcements, Jason Roberts won the biography award, and Benjamin Nathans was cited for general nonfiction. History honors recognized works by Edda L. Fields-Black and Kathleen DuVal, while Marie Howe's poetry and Susie Ibarra's music were also celebrated.
