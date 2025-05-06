Entertainment Industry Shaken by Trump Tariffs & Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Success
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kicks off summer with $162 million globally. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces trial over multi-decade conspiracy charges. Trump proposes 100% foreign film tariffs, causing confusion. Brazilian police thwart a bomb threat at Lady Gaga's concert, enhancing safety measures. Google launches a new film production initiative amid rising costs.
The entertainment world witnessed significant events this week, beginning with Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' achieving a $162 million gross, marking a promising start to the summer movie season.
Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a pivotal figure in hip-hop, stands trial in New York for alleged racketeering and sex-trafficking activities. Despite the serious allegations, Combs maintains his innocence against the charges brought against him.
In political news, President Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, a move that shocked the film industry as it navigates these fresh challenges. In Brazil, authorities successfully prevented a bomb plot at Lady Gaga's Rio concert, prioritizing safety for the superstar's audience. Lastly, technological giant Google steps into film production to counterbalance increasing industry costs and potential tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
