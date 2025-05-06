Entertainment Industry Shaken by Trump Tariffs & Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Success

The entertainment world witnessed significant events this week, beginning with Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' achieving a $162 million gross, marking a promising start to the summer movie season.

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a pivotal figure in hip-hop, stands trial in New York for alleged racketeering and sex-trafficking activities. Despite the serious allegations, Combs maintains his innocence against the charges brought against him.

In political news, President Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, a move that shocked the film industry as it navigates these fresh challenges. In Brazil, authorities successfully prevented a bomb plot at Lady Gaga's Rio concert, prioritizing safety for the superstar's audience. Lastly, technological giant Google steps into film production to counterbalance increasing industry costs and potential tariffs.

