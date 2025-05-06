Nuns Gather in Rome to Continue Pope Francis' Vision of Church Renewal
Around 900 leaders from women's religious orders convened in Rome to discuss continuing Pope Francis' vision as cardinals prepare to elect his successor. Sisters emphasized the church's prophetic role in social issues, urging continued emphasis on women in leadership and outreach to marginalized communities.
In an unprecedented gathering in Rome, nearly 900 superiors from the world's female Catholic orders convened just a few miles from where cardinals will soon gather to select the successor to Pope Francis. Despite not having a direct vote, the sisters gathered with intention and purpose.
Sister Mary Barron, presiding over the assembly, called on the sisters and the vast network of 650,000 global nuns to pray for the right papal choice, urging continued advancement of Pope Francis' vision for the church. This gathering, coinciding with the papal conclave, marks an essential moment for women in the Catholic Church.
Prominent discussions focused on roles in leadership and outreach to marginalized communities, reinforcing calls for increased female presence in key church positions. Attendees agreed on the necessity of addressing critical issues like climate change, migration, and inequality as part of church responsibilities.
