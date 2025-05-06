Left Menu

Nuns Gather in Rome to Continue Pope Francis' Vision of Church Renewal

Around 900 leaders from women's religious orders convened in Rome to discuss continuing Pope Francis' vision as cardinals prepare to elect his successor. Sisters emphasized the church's prophetic role in social issues, urging continued emphasis on women in leadership and outreach to marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:34 IST
Nuns Gather in Rome to Continue Pope Francis' Vision of Church Renewal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an unprecedented gathering in Rome, nearly 900 superiors from the world's female Catholic orders convened just a few miles from where cardinals will soon gather to select the successor to Pope Francis. Despite not having a direct vote, the sisters gathered with intention and purpose.

Sister Mary Barron, presiding over the assembly, called on the sisters and the vast network of 650,000 global nuns to pray for the right papal choice, urging continued advancement of Pope Francis' vision for the church. This gathering, coinciding with the papal conclave, marks an essential moment for women in the Catholic Church.

Prominent discussions focused on roles in leadership and outreach to marginalized communities, reinforcing calls for increased female presence in key church positions. Attendees agreed on the necessity of addressing critical issues like climate change, migration, and inequality as part of church responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025