Shah Rukh Khan Shines at Met Gala 2025 with Sabyasachi Creations

Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in 2025, dazzling the red carpet in an all-black ensemble by designer Sabyasachi. The event theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' was reimagined into Black Dandyism. Khan's striking outfit included a crystal-studded 'K' pendant and a gold cane.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dazzled at his first-ever Met Gala in 2025, wearing a striking all-black bespoke outfit from renowned designer Sabyasachi. The fashion-forward look was showcased at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Khan accessorized with a crystal-studded pendant shaped as 'K,' reflecting his nickname 'King Khan,' and a dandified gold cane. His iconic arms-wide-open pose captured the adoration of fans and fashionistas alike.

The Met Gala's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' was brilliantly interpreted by Sabyasachi, emphasizing Black Dandyism in defiance of societal norms. In his statement, Sabyasachi described Khan as a global icon, embodying super stardom with classic menswear and a maximalist flair.

