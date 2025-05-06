Kiara Advani's Brave Met Gala Debut: A Celebration of New Beginnings

Actor Kiara Advani made a memorable debut at the 2025 Met Gala, shimmering with artistic flair and motherly pride. Expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara graced fashion's biggest night in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation, titled 'Bravehearts.'

The gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' served as a poignant backdrop for Kiara's elegant monochrome ensemble, featuring a gold breastplate and dramatic cape. Gupta's design celebrated transformation, paying homage to the legacy of Black style and the late André Leon Talley, while also honoring Kiara's new chapter as a mother.

Kiara's presence at the gala, accompanied by husband Sidharth, was a tribute to individual strength and cultural legacy. Her bold appearance resonated with the spirit of the Black Dandy, embodying defiance and graciousness, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

(With inputs from agencies.)