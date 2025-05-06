Indian Cinema Shines at Cannes with 'Homebound'

In an exhilarating turn of events, actor Ishaan Khatter is overjoyed as renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese joins 'Homebound' as an executive producer. The film's inclusion in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival marks a significant milestone for Khatter and Indian cinema.

'When I learned about Mr. Scorsese's involvement, the emotion was overwhelming. I've kept the development under wraps for months,' Khatter told PTI. His enthusiasm hints at the profound collaboration with director Neeraj Ghaywan, whom Khatter deeply admires.

Producing giants Karan Johar and Dharma Productions back 'Homebound,' along with Apoorva Mehta and other co-producers. With its much-anticipated release, complemented by Khatter's upcoming Netflix series 'The Royals,' Indian cinema continues to capture global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)