Left Menu

Indian Cinema Shines at Cannes with 'Homebound'

Actor Ishaan Khatter expresses excitement about Martin Scorsese joining 'Homebound' as an executive producer. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Khatter praises Indian directors like Payal Kapadia for highlighting Indian stories globally. 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:08 IST
Indian Cinema Shines at Cannes with 'Homebound'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating turn of events, actor Ishaan Khatter is overjoyed as renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese joins 'Homebound' as an executive producer. The film's inclusion in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival marks a significant milestone for Khatter and Indian cinema.

'When I learned about Mr. Scorsese's involvement, the emotion was overwhelming. I've kept the development under wraps for months,' Khatter told PTI. His enthusiasm hints at the profound collaboration with director Neeraj Ghaywan, whom Khatter deeply admires.

Producing giants Karan Johar and Dharma Productions back 'Homebound,' along with Apoorva Mehta and other co-producers. With its much-anticipated release, complemented by Khatter's upcoming Netflix series 'The Royals,' Indian cinema continues to capture global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025