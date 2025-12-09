Left Menu

South Unbound: OTT Boosts Cultural Renaissance in Indian Cinema

The OTT streaming industry is not replacing Indian cinema but expanding it, says Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. At JioHotstar's South Unbound event, he highlighted the industry's potential to globalize regional stories. A new partnership aims to boost Tamil Nadu's creative talent and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:15 IST
In a significant development for India's cinema sector, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the expansion, not replacement, of cinema by OTT streaming platforms. Speaking at the South Unbound event by JioHotstar, he noted the vast opportunities for filmmakers to reach global audiences through digital platforms.

The event marked the signing of a Letter of Intent between JioHotstar and the Tamil Nadu government to promote the state's creative talent and cultural heritage. Udhayanidhi underscored the potential of the collaboration to create 1,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs, further bolstering the local economy through cinematic ventures.

Celebrated actor and MP Kamal Haasan highlighted the transformative nature of India's media and entertainment industry, driven by audience demand rather than devices. The commitment of Rs 12,000 crore for South Indian storytelling underlines the seismic shift that positions regional narratives as national cultural phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

