Nashik to Host 2027 Kumbh Mela with New Authority

The Maharashtra state cabinet has sanctioned the formation of the Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA), marking a significant step for the planning of the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

This newly approved KMA will mirror the organizational setup of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, which was granted planning responsibilities. The move aims to streamline and enhance the structural coordination required for the massive congregation.

Speaking after the state cabinet meeting in Chondi, Ahilyanagar district, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of this decision, which promises to bolster the efficiency of arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

