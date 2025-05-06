Buddhist Monk Lama Lobzang's Legacy of Healing and Education

Buddhist monk Lama Lobzang, a posthumous recipient of the Padma Shri, was a guiding force for Ladakhi patients at Delhi hospitals such as AIIMS and Safdarjung, assisting them with treatment and accommodations.

As the president of Asoka Mission, Lobzang dedicated his efforts towards a comprehensive healthcare program for Ladakh, ensuring medical services were accessible to all. This initiative stands testament to his commitment to improving lives.

In addition to healthcare, Lobzang, who passed away in March last year, was instrumental in securing educational opportunities for Ladakhi youth, profoundly impacting their futures. His leadership in the International Buddhist Confederation played a crucial role in promoting Buddhist values worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)