Buddhist Monk Lama Lobzang's Legacy of Healing and Education
Buddhist monk Lama Lobzang posthumously received the Padma Shri for his service to Ladakhis seeking medical assistance in Delhi. As the president of Asoka Mission, he facilitated medical care and education for Ladakhis and played a significant role in global Buddhist initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Buddhist monk Lama Lobzang, a posthumous recipient of the Padma Shri, was a guiding force for Ladakhi patients at Delhi hospitals such as AIIMS and Safdarjung, assisting them with treatment and accommodations.
As the president of Asoka Mission, Lobzang dedicated his efforts towards a comprehensive healthcare program for Ladakh, ensuring medical services were accessible to all. This initiative stands testament to his commitment to improving lives.
In addition to healthcare, Lobzang, who passed away in March last year, was instrumental in securing educational opportunities for Ladakhi youth, profoundly impacting their futures. His leadership in the International Buddhist Confederation played a crucial role in promoting Buddhist values worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts
Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indian Educational System
Rahul Gandhi Calls for 'Rohit Vemula Act' to Eradicate Caste Discrimination in Education
Revolutionizing Hospitality: Sommet Education Sets New Industry Standards
Banking on Growth: Boosting Education & Housing Loans in Odisha