Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Tourism Growth Strategy Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh government is setting its sights on a 20% growth in the tourism sector, Tourism Minister K Durgesh announced on Tuesday. The ambitious target will be achieved through detailed quarterly and annual action plans, focusing on year-round attractions like night safaris and dolphin shows.

Aiming to make the state a tourism hotspot, the government plans to hold strategic meetings with district collectors to finalize Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and develop tourism hubs throughout all districts. Minister Durgesh highlighted plans to boost attractions at Bhavani and Hope Islands, establish 180 tent sites across six locations, and introduce houseboats in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Suryalanka, and Bheemili Park.

Further initiatives will promote cultural and spiritual tourism, connect tourists to tribal and heritage homestays, and elevate the state's profile through national fairs and international expos. The strategy includes upgrading existing resorts and building new hotels to appeal to tourists and investors alike, bolstering Andhra Pradesh's tourism credentials on a global scale.

