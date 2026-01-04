Left Menu

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

International leaders react to U.S. military strikes on Venezuela with widespread condemnation. Many emphasize the importance of upholding international law and seek peaceful resolution. Nations like China, France, and Russia criticize the action, while others call for dialogue and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty and democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:05 IST
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, international leaders expressed strong reactions, urging respect for international law and a de-escalation of tensions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the precedent set by the actions, while leaders from countries such as China and France condemned the violation of sovereignty.

German Foreign Ministry called for political settlement, and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand reiterated support for democracy in Venezuela. Several Western Hemisphere nations, including Brazil and Mexico, expressed disapproval of the U.S.'s unilateral actions, emphasizing regional stability and a preference for dialogue.

Meanwhile, allies like Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised U.S. President Trump's move as bold leadership. The global response underscores the urgency for diplomatic negotiations and abiding by the UN Charter principles.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country's rightful leader during speech, reports AP.

Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country'...

 Global
3
Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

 Venezuela
4
New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026