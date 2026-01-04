Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Following U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, international leaders expressed strong reactions, urging respect for international law and a de-escalation of tensions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the precedent set by the actions, while leaders from countries such as China and France condemned the violation of sovereignty.

German Foreign Ministry called for political settlement, and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand reiterated support for democracy in Venezuela. Several Western Hemisphere nations, including Brazil and Mexico, expressed disapproval of the U.S.'s unilateral actions, emphasizing regional stability and a preference for dialogue.

Meanwhile, allies like Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised U.S. President Trump's move as bold leadership. The global response underscores the urgency for diplomatic negotiations and abiding by the UN Charter principles.