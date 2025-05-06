Left Menu

Honoring Ahilyabai Holkar: A New Film and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced initiatives honoring Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. These include a biographical film, a hospital, and a medical college in Ahilyanagar. Welfare schemes for the Dhangar community, women's empowerment programs, and educational opportunities also feature prominently. Restoration of water bodies constructed by Holkar is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to Queen Ahilyabai Holkar's enduring legacy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed an array of initiatives celebrating her contributions. Central to this is a film detailing her life, set to premiere across various platforms in multiple languages.

The state cabinet meeting, uniquely held in Holkar's birthplace, Ahilyanagar, greenlit several social programs. These include a significant Rs 10.50 crore allocation for women's empowerment under the Adishakti Mission and infrastructure development like a hospital and medical college, costing Rs 458 crore.

Education is a major focus, with initiatives for the Dhangar community and plans for new student hostels. Simultaneously, the government will rejuvenate water bodies initially constructed by Holkar, with Rs 75 crore earmarked for conservation efforts, cementing her legacy across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

