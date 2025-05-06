Dudhwa Festival: A Cultural and Wildlife Extravaganza in Uttar Pradesh

In a groundbreaking move to boost tourism, Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate its first Dudhwa Festival, a cultural and wildlife extravaganza, this November.

Scheduled for November 14 at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the three-day event promises a blend of rich biodiversity, vibrant traditions, and Tharu tribal culture, featuring performances by notable artists such as Shubha Mudgal and Kailash Kher.

The festival aims to attract over 2,000 visitors, offering experiences like camping and homestays with the Tharu community for cultural immersion. Participants can also enjoy wildlife safaris with guided tours, alongside musical performances spanning classical, folk, and global beats, making it a comprehensive cultural fest.

