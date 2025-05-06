Left Menu

Dudhwa Festival: A Cultural and Wildlife Extravaganza in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is set to host its first-ever residential cultural and wildlife event, the Dudhwa Festival, this November. The three-day event at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve will showcase local biodiversity, Tharu tribal culture, and performances by acclaimed artists like Shubha Mudgal and Kailash Kher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:29 IST
Dudhwa Festival: A Cultural and Wildlife Extravaganza in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to boost tourism, Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate its first Dudhwa Festival, a cultural and wildlife extravaganza, this November.

Scheduled for November 14 at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the three-day event promises a blend of rich biodiversity, vibrant traditions, and Tharu tribal culture, featuring performances by notable artists such as Shubha Mudgal and Kailash Kher.

The festival aims to attract over 2,000 visitors, offering experiences like camping and homestays with the Tharu community for cultural immersion. Participants can also enjoy wildlife safaris with guided tours, alongside musical performances spanning classical, folk, and global beats, making it a comprehensive cultural fest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025