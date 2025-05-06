Tennis Stars Turn to Vatican: Gauff and Swiatek Witness History in Rome
Tennis stars Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek expressed interest in witnessing the historic papal conclave at the Vatican while attending the Italian Open in Rome. Gauff, a devout Christian, sees the event as an opportunity to learn about Catholic traditions. The conclave starts on Wednesday alongside the tennis tournament.
As the Italian Open kicks off this week in Rome, tennis stars Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are eyeing a rare opportunity to tap into history. With the conclave to elect a new pope underway at the Vatican, both players are intrigued by the prospect of witnessing the traditional event.
Gauff, fresh off her U.S. Open victory, acknowledged her limited understanding of Catholic practices but remains captivated by the ceremonial aspects of papal selection. "I learned a lot," she said of the symbolism behind the conclave's smoke signals. "I think it's cool and would love to see it since we're so close."
Swiatek, a three-time Rome champion, echoed the desire to experience the event, albeit cautiously noting logistical challenges in attending. The conclave, a blend of tradition and religion, promises to intersect with sporting ambition as the Italian Open continues through May 18.
