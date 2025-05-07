Left Menu

L'Oréal Paris and Nykaa Bring Cannes Glamour to India

L'Oréal Paris marks its 28th year as the Festival de Cannes' beauty partner. Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai join global icons on the red carpet, underscoring L'Oréal's focus on diversity and empowerment. The brand teams with Nykaa to share Cannes glamour with Indian consumers, emphasizing inclusivity.

Updated: 07-05-2025
L'Oréal Paris and Nykaa Bring Cannes Glamour to India
L'Oréal Paris is set to celebrate its 28th consecutive year as the official beauty partner at the prestigious Festival de Cannes, which runs from May 13 to 24, 2025. This year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action,' emphasizes confidence and self-worth, values that align with L'Oréal Paris's philosophy.

In a highlight for the festival, Indian actor Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes debut as a Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, joining longstanding ambassador Aishwarya Rai, showcasing Indian cinema's growing global influence. Their presence reflects the brand's commitment to diverse representation and redefining beauty standards through inclusivity.

L'Oréal Paris has also partnered with Nykaa to bring the Cannes allure to Indian consumers, with exclusive access to red carpet looks and beauty products. The brand continues to support women in film through the Lights On Women's Worth Award, and as the festival unfolds, the latest beauty trends will be revealed, led by Global Makeup Creative Director Harold James.

