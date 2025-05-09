Indian Idol Star Pawandeep Rajan: Update After Multiple Surgeries
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is recovering after several surgeries following a serious accident. His team updates fans on Instagram, noting successful operations on his fractures. Rajan remains in ICU under observation, with a long road to recovery ahead. Fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery.
Indian Idol 12 sensation Pawandeep Rajan is on the mend after undergoing a series of surgeries prompted by a severe accident earlier this week. The singer, who sustained multiple fractures and injuries, remains under close observation in an ICU, his team announced via Instagram.
A recent statement on Rajan's Instagram story detailed the progress, noting that the artist underwent three additional surgeries following initial operations on major fractures. Despite a lengthy eight-hour procedure, doctors successfully addressed the remaining injuries. The team urged fans to continue praying for his recovery.
Pawandeep Rajan, en route to a performance in Ahmedabad, was involved in the accident on his way to Delhi. His team has diligently kept the public informed about his condition, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and well-wishes.
