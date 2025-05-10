Contention Surrounds 'Operation Sindoor' Film Announcement

The announcement of the film 'Operation Sindoor', which is set to depict India's recent military action in Pakistan, has prompted significant public outcry. The project, revealed by filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari, faced backlash for its timing and perceived commodification of a sensitive national event.

Critics took to social media to express their displeasure, with many users accusing the filmmakers of exploiting a recent tragedy for commercial gain. Some voices called for a boycott, stating the project disrespects the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Director Maheshwari issued an apology, stressing his admiration for India's armed forces and ensuring the project was driven by respect and patriotism, not monetary gain. Despite the criticism, numerous film titles inspired by the operation have been registered by Bollywood filmmakers since the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)