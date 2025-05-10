Left Menu

Kerala Students Return Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Conflict

Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 75 students from Kerala have been evacuated from border states. While many struggle with limited travel options, the Kerala government and MPs push for improved rail and air services to ensure safe passage home for stranded students and workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:19 IST
In a swift response to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Kerala government has orchestrated the evacuation of 75 students from Kerala. These students, who were studying in universities along the border, have safely reached Kerala House in Delhi.

The evacuation comes at a time when drone attacks continue to plague the region, notably affecting areas such as Jalandhar in Punjab. Students there face difficulties securing travel tickets due to overbooked trains and flights, prompting urgent interventions from Kerala's political leaders.

The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the return of students and tackle the emerging crises in transit. A 24x7 control room has been established at Kerala House to assist those affected, with further calls for special trains to alleviate the current travel woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

