Gradual Lifting of Ban on Equine Use for Pilgrims on Kedarnath Route

Authorities are gradually lifting the ban on horses and mules for the Kedarnath trek after an outbreak of Equine Influenza Virus Disease killed 14 equines. Over 3,000 animals are now permitted, following successful trials and health checks to ensure fitness for the pilgrimage journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:14 IST
The temporary ban on the use of horses and mules for carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath is being eased, after being imposed due to an Equine Influenza Virus Disease outbreak. The disease led to the death of 14 equines within two days.

Officials have allowed 3,410 equines on the trek after successful trials showed no signs of infection among the animals. The administration confirmed that Sunday saw the deployment of 1,670 horses and mules.

Authorities emphasized the importance of regular health checks to ensure only fit animals participate in the yatra. The situation has improved significantly, allowing for a phased reintroduction of the animals to the pilgrimage route.

