Diddy in the Dock: Hip-Hop Titan Faces Harrowing Sex Trafficking Trial

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs began his high-profile trial for sex trafficking, facing serious allegations of exploiting women through his Bad Boy Records empire. Prosecutors argued Combs manipulated women into abusive relationships, coercing them into drug-induced sex gatherings and subsequently using footage for blackmail.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson informed the Manhattan federal court that victims, who suffered significant trauma, will testify against Combs. If convicted of all counts, Combs could face a minimum of 15 years in prison. Accusers include former partner Cassie, poised to share her personal and disturbing encounters.

The defense maintains that activities were consensual, emphasizing Combs' 'swingers' lifestyle. This trial has cast a spotlight on the hip-hop industry amid the larger #MeToo movement, questioning power dynamics and abuse in entertainment. Combs' legal team seeks to challenge witness credibility, citing financial motives and memory issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)