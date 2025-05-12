Kevin Spacey Joins 'The Awakening' After Legal Vindication

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is set to make his return to the big screen in the upcoming conspiracy action-thriller 'The Awakening,' as reported by Variety. Renowned director Matt Routledge helms the film, which includes a star-studded cast featuring Peter Stormare, Alice Eve, and Steve Berkoff, among others.

The project was announced last year and is anticipated to premiere at Cannes in 2025, launched by Pia Patatian's Cloud9 worldwide. The plot follows characters Jason (Tinto) and Rebecca (Eve) as they embark on a gripping quest to unravel a global conspiracy, racing against time to reveal hidden truths.

Produced by Camelot Films with financial backing from Tinto, the movie is currently in the post-production phase. Co-written by Tinto, Routledge, and Matt Hookings, the screenplay promises a thrilling narrative. This marks a notable comeback for Spacey after his acquittal on multiple sexual offence charges in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)