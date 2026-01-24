Left Menu

Renée Fleming's Exit Amidst Arts Center Turmoil

Renée Fleming, the celebrated opera singer, has withdrawn from her planned May performances at the Kennedy Center, marking another artistic withdrawal following President Trump's controversial renaming of the institution. Fleming cites scheduling conflicts for her exit, as artists continue to react to the recent changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 08:13 IST
Renée Fleming's Exit Amidst Arts Center Turmoil

Renée Fleming, a Grammy Award-winning opera star, has decided to withdraw from her scheduled performances in May at the Kennedy Center. This withdrawal is part of a series of cancellations that have hit the Washington arts institution since President Donald Trump assumed control.

A statement on the Kennedy Center's website cited a 'scheduling conflict' as the reason for Fleming's absence from her planned appearance with the National Symphony Orchestra. Her withdrawal mirrors the broader dissatisfaction expressed by many artists and groups since the center's controversial renaming by Trump.

Last year, Trump appointed himself as chairman and filled the board with allies, prompting significant backlash. The renaming of the center to include Trump's name, seen by some as a challenge to John F. Kennedy's legacy, has been particularly divisive. Fleming had already stepped down from her advisory role at the center, disregarding the recent leadership changes.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026