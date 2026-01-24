Left Menu

AI's Rising Stardom: A Double-Edged Sword in Davos

Amidst the cold and political tensions at Davos, AI's potential to create jobs was embraced. Executives believe AI will lead to job creation for tradespeople, while skepticism remains about its impact on employment and society. Despite concerns, economic benefits and productivity improvements from AI continue to be highlighted.

Updated: 24-01-2026 08:07 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the biting cold and political tensions in Davos, business leaders remain optimistic about technology's potential to create jobs, despite growing concerns about AI's societal impact. At the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, executives acknowledged that while some jobs would disappear, AI would simultaneously foster new opportunities.

Top figures including chip titan Jensen Huang underscored AI's role in creating high-paying jobs for tradespeople. Meanwhile, debates simmer about AI-driven chatbots' impact on mental health and labor unions question technology's real cost. Financial leaders noted AI's contributions to increased productivity, yet cautions about existing economic disparities persist.

Big names in tech and business, such as Rob Thomas of IBM and Bill Gates, advocate for AI's role in transforming work processes and the economy. However, they call on politicians and society to navigate potential disruptions effectively. As Davos concludes, optimism and caution intertwine as AI's future unfolds.

