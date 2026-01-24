Thrilling Action and Surprising Wins at the Australian Open
The Australian Open saw intense matches on its seventh day. Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys showcased their dominance, each progressing further. With Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka also competing, the event showcased intense rivalries under scorching Melbourne heat, highlighting the sport's riveting action and surprising outcomes.
Amanda Anisimova, the American tennis sensation, stormed past Peyton Stearns with a decisive 6-1, 6-4 win at the Australian Open, continuing her quest for her maiden Grand Slam title.
Madison Keys demonstrated her championship-caliber play, defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3, thus setting up an all-American showdown with Jessica Pegula in the fourth round.
As the competition heated up, major players like Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka prepared for their night matches amidst Melbourne's scorching temperatures, making for an exhilarating day of tennis.
