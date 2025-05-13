Halle Bailey Overcomes Insecurities: Embracing Positivity After Motherhood

Singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey recently opened up about her struggles with body image following the birth of her son Halo in January 2024. The entertainer expressed feeling "really insecure" about her postpartum body in a candid post initially shared on Snapchat and later on TikTok.

Bailey, who has been slender much of her life, shared that post-baby, she felt a noticeable change in her body that made her feel uncomfortable. She stated that breastfeeding initially helped her lose weight, but now, at 25, she perceives weight "sticking" more than before.

Currently enjoying her first vacation in a long time, Bailey revealed her busy schedule left little room for working out. While recording a video with her sister Chloe, she became self-conscious about online comments regarding her appearance. Despite these insecurities, Bailey remains positive, celebrating quality time with family and urging herself to embrace the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)