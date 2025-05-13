Breaking Stereotypes: Celebrating Ageless Beauty

India, showcased by Peach Events and curated by Rekha Desai, set a remarkable milestone in Indian pageantry last night. The event, held at Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium in Bandra, celebrated individuals above 55, challenging traditional notions of age and beauty.

The finalists, following an intense four-day grooming led by industry expert Shakir Shaikh, captivated the audience with talent displays and a Q&A session, emphasizing not only beauty and poise but also personality and life experience. Ms. Simran Ahuja hosted the evening, revealing winners such as Ms. Poonam Pratibha Sharma and Capt. Rajesh Yadav.

Esteemed jury members and chief guests, including renowned figures like Alpana Buch and Manoj Joshi, amplified the event's significance. Noteworthy partners included Bright Outdoor Media and Nusara, underscoring the event's professional execution. This event demonstrated that age is merely a number and paved the way for future celebrations of confidence, elegance, and vitality.

