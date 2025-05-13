Left Menu

Breaking Stereotypes: Celebrating Ageless Beauty

The India event, curated by Rekha Desai, was a landmark in pageantry, celebrating individuals above 55. Hosted at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, it featured talent showcases and was attended by notable figures, breaking stereotypes about age and beauty. Winners included Ms. Poonam Pratibha Sharma and Capt. Rajesh Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:22 IST
Breaking Stereotypes: Celebrating Ageless Beauty
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

India, showcased by Peach Events and curated by Rekha Desai, set a remarkable milestone in Indian pageantry last night. The event, held at Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium in Bandra, celebrated individuals above 55, challenging traditional notions of age and beauty.

The finalists, following an intense four-day grooming led by industry expert Shakir Shaikh, captivated the audience with talent displays and a Q&A session, emphasizing not only beauty and poise but also personality and life experience. Ms. Simran Ahuja hosted the evening, revealing winners such as Ms. Poonam Pratibha Sharma and Capt. Rajesh Yadav.

Esteemed jury members and chief guests, including renowned figures like Alpana Buch and Manoj Joshi, amplified the event's significance. Noteworthy partners included Bright Outdoor Media and Nusara, underscoring the event's professional execution. This event demonstrated that age is merely a number and paved the way for future celebrations of confidence, elegance, and vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025