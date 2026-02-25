Left Menu

Celebration of Lathmar Holi: A Vibrant Tradition in Barsana

Lathmar Holi in Barsana, celebrated with traditional flair, sees women playfully hitting men with sticks in a vibrant ritual of colors. The festival, steeped in history, draws crowds from around the world, with robust security measures in place to ensure safety for all attendees.

In the town of Barsana, women in traditional attire celebrated Lathmar Holi by playfully hitting men adorned with colors using bamboo sticks on Wednesday. Known for its connection to Krishna's consort Radha, Barsana transformed into a canvas of bright hues as lakhs of devotees flocked from India and beyond.

The festivities echoed with chants of 'Radha-Krishna' as part of the historic ritual that dates back to the Dwapar Yug. The tradition involves men from Nandgaon visiting Barsana, attempting to woo women, who then engage in light-hearted play using sticks. This symbolic exchange highlights divine love and playful banter.

Officials reported significant security measures, deploying 4,000 personnel and advanced surveillance to manage the crowd safely. Flowers were showered from helicopters, adding to the celebration that starts on Basant Panchami and extends for 45 days. The event, supported by the Uttar Pradesh government, featured cultural programs and meticulous planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

