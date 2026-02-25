Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Disaster After Gas Leak Ignites Fire in Jaunpur

A gas leak from an Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd pipeline in Jaunpur, India, ignited a fire, causing injuries to two people. The incident was quickly managed by fire brigade efforts, preventing a potential disaster. An investigation into the cause of the leak and fire is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:19 IST
Swift Response Prevents Disaster After Gas Leak Ignites Fire in Jaunpur
In a close call for the city of Jaunpur, a fire ignited by a gas leak from an Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd pipeline was averted from causing widespread damage on Wednesday. According to officials, two people sustained injuries in the incident.

The crisis unfolded in the Kotwali area near the Phool Mandi vicinity when an excavator purportedly damaged the pipeline's service regulator board, leading to a gas leak. As employees attempted to manage the situation, a fire erupted, escalating the danger to the nearby bamboo structure and causing alarm among local residents and shopkeepers.

A swift response from the fire brigade, including fire extinguishers, a bullet tanker, and buckets, managed to contain the blaze rapidly. Officials commended the fire brigade's quick action. IOAGPL personnel also succeeded in shutting down the gas supply completely, ensuring safety in the aftermath. An investigation has been launched to examine the incident's cause, while the injured are receiving medical care.

