Zoe Kravitz Joins Star-Studded Heist in 'How To Rob a Bank'

Zoe Kravitz is set to star in 'How To Rob a Bank', directed by David Leitch, alongside her 'Mad Max' co-star Nicholas Hoult and others. The Amazon MGM project is written by Mark Bianculli and scheduled for release on September 4, 2026. Plot details remain undisclosed.

Updated: 13-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:02 IST
Zoe Kravitz Image Credit: Flickr
Zoe Kravitz, known for her role in 'Batman', is reuniting with Nicholas Hoult in the upcoming film 'How To Rob a Bank', directed by David Leitch. The film is penned by Mark Bianculli and slated for a September 4, 2026 release via Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports.

Aside from Kravitz and Hoult, the star-studded cast includes Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz. While detailed plot information remains under wraps, anticipation is building among fans.

The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through 87North, alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum from Imagine Entertainment. Additionally, Kravitz will feature in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming crime thriller 'Caught Stealing'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

