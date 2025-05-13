Zoe Kravitz Joins Star-Studded Heist in 'How To Rob a Bank'

Zoe Kravitz, known for her role in 'Batman', is reuniting with Nicholas Hoult in the upcoming film 'How To Rob a Bank', directed by David Leitch. The film is penned by Mark Bianculli and slated for a September 4, 2026 release via Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports.

Aside from Kravitz and Hoult, the star-studded cast includes Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, and Rhenzy Feliz. While detailed plot information remains under wraps, anticipation is building among fans.

The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through 87North, alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum from Imagine Entertainment. Additionally, Kravitz will feature in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming crime thriller 'Caught Stealing'.

