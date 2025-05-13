Left Menu

Prime Video's 'Fallout' Renewed for Third Season: A Surreal Adventure Continues

'Fallout,' a series adapted from the popular video game, has been renewed for a third season by Prime Video. The announcement came during the streamer's Upfronts event in New York. The show transports viewers to a retrofuturistic, post-apocalyptic world where protagonists explore a nuclear-scarred Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming giant Prime Video has officially announced the renewal of its hit series 'Fallout' for a third season. The exciting news was unveiled at the company's Upfronts presentation in New York City.

With its second season slated to premiere in December 2025, 'Fallout' continues to build on the success of its first season, which aired in April 2024. Adapted from the widely popular video game series, the show transports fans to an alternate history where nuclear advancements led to a retrofuturistic society and global conflict. Developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films, and created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the series has garnered critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

Amazon MGM Studios' Vernon Sanders expressed excitement, remarking on the tremendous work achieved by the creative team in bringing this video game favorite to life. With new adventures awaiting viewers, the second season promises a thrilling journey through the Mojave wasteland and New Vegas, featuring a stellar cast including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

