Gerard Depardieu Sentenced: Conviction Stirs Controversy in France

Gerard Depardieu, renowned French actor, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Paris court for sexual assault against two women on the set of 'The Green Shutters.' The trial, which saw Depardieu refuting accusations, also called for psychological treatment and registration as a sex offender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:02 IST
Gerard Depardieu (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu has been sentenced by a Paris court to 18 months in prison after being convicted of sexual assault against two women, as reported by Variety. The charges stem from incidents involving a set decorator and an assistant director during the filming of 'The Green Shutters' in 2021.

Throughout the four-day trial, Depardieu denied all accusations. Prosecutors called for an 18-month suspended sentence while also suggesting additional measures, including a fine, psychological treatment, and registration on the sex offender list, reported Variety.

One of the victims, an assistant director, accused Depardieu of multiple unwanted advances, which he contested by saying, 'I may have grazed it with my back in the corridor, but I didn't touch her buttocks,' according to a statement in Le Monde via Variety. However, prosecutors highlighted consistent testimonies from witnesses who confirmed the assault, as noted by Deadline.

In a separate legal battle, Depardieu has been indicted since December 2020 for alleged rape and sexual assault against actress Charlotte Arnould in a case from 2018. He maintains his innocence in these allegations, according to Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

