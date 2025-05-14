Cannes Fashion Reimagined: Gaurav Gupta's Unworn Creation Sparks Talk

Renowned designer Gaurav Gupta expressed pride in his creation intended for Cannes, despite its absence from the red carpet. The gown, crafted for jury member Halle Berry, was sidelined due to a new dress code prohibiting 'nudity' and 'voluminous outfits.' Berry confirmed the rules prevented her gown's debut.

Gupta's collaborative journey with Berry and her stylist aimed to make a striking statement at Cannes. He stated that while the gown went unworn due to the updated regulations on long trains, the vision they created remains impactful. He emphasized that true couture doesn't always require a formal presentation to captivate imaginations.

Gupta's previous design successes include pieces for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mindy Kaling. Most recently, he designed the outfit for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for her Met Gala debut. The designer continues to innovate within the constraints of event dress codes, highlighting the balance between creative expression and formal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)