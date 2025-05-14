Left Menu

Cannes Fashion Reimagined: Gaurav Gupta's Unworn Creation Sparks Talk

Renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta reflects on the vision behind his unworn gown for Halle Berry at Cannes. Updated dress code regulations prevented Berry from donning the couture, sparking conversations on the intersection of creativity and rules at prestigious red carpet events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:53 IST
Cannes Fashion Reimagined: Gaurav Gupta's Unworn Creation Sparks Talk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned designer Gaurav Gupta expressed pride in his creation intended for Cannes, despite its absence from the red carpet. The gown, crafted for jury member Halle Berry, was sidelined due to a new dress code prohibiting 'nudity' and 'voluminous outfits.' Berry confirmed the rules prevented her gown's debut.

Gupta's collaborative journey with Berry and her stylist aimed to make a striking statement at Cannes. He stated that while the gown went unworn due to the updated regulations on long trains, the vision they created remains impactful. He emphasized that true couture doesn't always require a formal presentation to captivate imaginations.

Gupta's previous design successes include pieces for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mindy Kaling. Most recently, he designed the outfit for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for her Met Gala debut. The designer continues to innovate within the constraints of event dress codes, highlighting the balance between creative expression and formal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025