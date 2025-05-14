Rashtrapati Bhavan's Iconic Ceremony Adopts Summer Schedule
The Rashtrapati Bhavan is adjusting the timing of its traditional change of guard ceremony to between 7:30 am and 8:30 am for the summer months, starting May 17, 2025. This military ritual, which involves the President's Bodyguard regiment, is an essential component of presidential protocol.
In a nod to the changing seasons, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Wednesday that its longstanding change of guard ceremony will adjust to a summer schedule. The event will now take place between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, beginning May 17, 2025, according to an official statement.
This weekly ceremony is steeped in military tradition, allowing a fresh contingent of the President's Bodyguard to assume their ceremonial duties. The President's Bodyguard, established in 1773, holds the distinction of being the seniormost regiment in the Indian Army.
Besides their ceremonial role, these elite guards are proficient in horseback riding, tank operations, and paratrooper responsibilities, underscoring their versatile skill set. The change of timing is expected to enhance both the viewership and participation in this esteemed event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
