Cannes, Combs, and Courtroom Dramas: Key Highlights from Entertainment World

Recent developments in entertainment include the Cannes Film Festival's dress code enforcement, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial revelations, Gerard Depardieu's conviction for sexual assault, and Kim Kardashian's testimony in a high-profile robbery case. Universal Music also announced a new CFO, and Disney previewed a sports streaming service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:32 IST
The entertainment industry has been rife with notable events, from high-profile trials to major festivals. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing court case for sex trafficking in New York has brought new allegations against the music mogul, with disturbing testimonies on the stand.

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival continues to make headlines, not just for its film entries but also due to its highly discussed dress code updates, which notably caught actress Halle Berry by surprise.

Adding to the wave of courtroom dramas, actor Gerard Depardieu faces legal repercussions following his conviction for sexually assaulting two women. In technology-related news, Disney and Universal Music announced strategic corporate moves aimed at revolutionizing customer experience and corporate operations respectively.

