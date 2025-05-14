Cannes, Combs, and Courtroom Dramas: Key Highlights from Entertainment World

The entertainment industry has been rife with notable events, from high-profile trials to major festivals. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing court case for sex trafficking in New York has brought new allegations against the music mogul, with disturbing testimonies on the stand.

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival continues to make headlines, not just for its film entries but also due to its highly discussed dress code updates, which notably caught actress Halle Berry by surprise.

Adding to the wave of courtroom dramas, actor Gerard Depardieu faces legal repercussions following his conviction for sexually assaulting two women. In technology-related news, Disney and Universal Music announced strategic corporate moves aimed at revolutionizing customer experience and corporate operations respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)