Left Menu

Holy Volley: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner's Peaceful Rally

Pope Leo XIV welcomed top tennis player Jannik Sinner at the Vatican. Sinner presented the Pope with a racket, suggesting a friendly match, but they opted for a light-hearted exchange instead. Meanwhile, Sinner prepares for the Italian Open quarterfinals after a doping suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:39 IST
Holy Volley: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner's Peaceful Rally
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV and top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner have put any potential misunderstandings aside with a cordial meeting at the Vatican this week. Sinner, currently competing in the Italian Open, presented the Pope with a tennis racket during an off day in Rome.

The American Pope, a self-proclaimed tennis enthusiast, had joked earlier about not inviting Sinner for a charity match, referencing the player's last name. However, the jovial exchange during their meeting suggested any previous comments were taken in good humor.

Sinner, gearing up for a quarterfinal match after returning from a doping suspension, expressed his pleasure in meeting the pontiff, while Italian Tennis Federation head Angelo Binaghi awarded Leo an honorary federation card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025