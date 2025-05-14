Holy Volley: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner's Peaceful Rally
Pope Leo XIV welcomed top tennis player Jannik Sinner at the Vatican. Sinner presented the Pope with a racket, suggesting a friendly match, but they opted for a light-hearted exchange instead. Meanwhile, Sinner prepares for the Italian Open quarterfinals after a doping suspension.
Pope Leo XIV and top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner have put any potential misunderstandings aside with a cordial meeting at the Vatican this week. Sinner, currently competing in the Italian Open, presented the Pope with a tennis racket during an off day in Rome.
The American Pope, a self-proclaimed tennis enthusiast, had joked earlier about not inviting Sinner for a charity match, referencing the player's last name. However, the jovial exchange during their meeting suggested any previous comments were taken in good humor.
Sinner, gearing up for a quarterfinal match after returning from a doping suspension, expressed his pleasure in meeting the pontiff, while Italian Tennis Federation head Angelo Binaghi awarded Leo an honorary federation card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
