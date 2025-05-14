Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Salutes Armed Forces, Lends Voice to 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Actor Ajay Devgn praised the Indian armed forces and PM Modi for Operation Sindoor, while celebrating his and his son Yug's roles in 'Karate Kid: Legends'. The operation was a response to a terror attack and escalated tensions with Pakistan. The film debuts on May 30, 2025, in multiple languages.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:42 IST
Ajay Devgn with son Yug Devgan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Devgn, a prominent Bollywood actor, attended the trailer launch of 'Karate Kid: Legends' with his son Yug and took the opportunity to commend the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strategic execution of Operation Sindoor. The military action targeted terror camps after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, was India's retaliatory measure after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. It led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists from factions such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

PM Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor sets a precedent in India's approach to counterterrorism, aligning with previous strikes in 2016 and 2019. The operation marks a pivotal moment in India's firm stance against terrorism. Meanwhile, Devgn and his son lend their voices to the Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends', marking a milestone in their careers.

