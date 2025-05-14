Iconic Kolkata Landmarks Illuminate in Tricolour for Operation Sindoor
In Kolkota, the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Science City complex were illuminated with the national flag's colours as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces post Operation Sindoor. The initiative reflects national pride under the theme 'Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan'. The illumination will persist for several days.
In Kolkata, the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall and the Science City complex have been illuminated with the colours of the national flag after Operation Sindoor, showcasing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.
An official from Victoria Memorial informed PTI that despite no formal communication to celebrate 'Operation Sindoor,' the Union Ministry of Culture initiated the illumination under the theme 'Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan' (one nation one heartbeat).
"Since yesterday, Victoria Memorial Hall has been glowing in the tricolour, representing the enduring pride, unity, and glory of our nation," the official stated. The illumination will continue for several days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
