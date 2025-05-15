Left Menu

Tom Cruise's Triumphant Return at Cannes

Tom Cruise graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, thrilling fans with a live band performance of the 'Mission: Impossible' theme. Celebrating what may be his final 'Mission: Impossible' appearance, Cruise joined fellow stars for the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' amid high expectations and cinematic hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:32 IST
Tom Cruise's Triumphant Return at Cannes
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise took the Cannes Film Festival by storm on Wednesday, arriving on the red carpet to the tune of the 'Mission: Impossible' theme song. Organizers ensured the celebration was grand, possibly marking the action icon's last appearance in the franchise.

A high level of anticipation surrounded Cruise's return to Cannes, three years after his presentation of 'Top Gun: Maverick' with a dramatic jet flyover. At 62, Cruise was visibly moved, whispering 'wow' and 'bravo' to the performers. He took time to greet fans under the scorching sun before joining his fellow 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' stars on the carpet.

Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, and Hannah Waddingham walked alongside Cruise, capturing the moment with fans. Also spotted were Zoe Saldana, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Cannes jury member Halle Berry. Cruise's role as Ethan Hunt continues in this eighth franchise installment directed by Christopher McQuarrie, hitting U.S. theaters May 23 with a substantial $400 million budget, providing hope for movie theaters' post-pandemic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025