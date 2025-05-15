Aimee Lou Wood Joins Angelina Jolie in High-Stakes Drama 'Anxious People'
Aimee Lou Wood joins the cast of 'Anxious People' alongside Angelina Jolie. Directed by Marc Forster, the film adapts Fredrik Backman’s novel 'A Man Called Ove'. The story follows banker Zara at a chaotic open house, where she and others are taken hostage by a robber, Grace.
Aimee Lou Wood, fresh off her acclaim for 'The White Lotus', is set to star in 'Anxious People' alongside Angelina Jolie. The film is directed by Marc Forster, known for 'A Man Called Otto'.
The plot revolves around investment banker Zara, played by Jolie, who encounters a group of strangers at an open house just before Christmas. A bank robber, portrayed by Lou Wood, disrupts the event, leading to unexpected chaos and revelations.
Adapted by Oscar-nominated David Magee, the project is ongoing under Black Bear and Hope Studios. Previously, Netflix adapted the popular novel into a series in 2021.
